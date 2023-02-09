Tigers Drop 10th Straight, Lose 64-53 to Mississippi State

After what I thought was progress, the LSU men’s basketball team proved me wrong once again as the Tigers dropped their 10th straight game 64-53 to Mississippi State.

LSU falls to 12-12 overall and a disgusting 1-10 in SEC play.

There was a stretch in the first half where LSU looked pretty okay! LSU got down 10-0 to start the game but rallied to go up 20-14. But LSU would score all of 2 (two) points in the final 8:21 of the half and State took a 25-23 lead into halftime.

Okay whatever, a two-point deficit on the road against a mediocre at best team is nothing right? Wrong. State parlayed their end of first half run into the second half and it all added up to a 20-3 run that put the game out of reach.

I’m not really sure what else there is to say. There’s only seven more games to play, eight if you include the SEC Tournament, and then that’ll be it. Surely they won’t lose out...right?