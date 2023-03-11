LSU beats Samford 11-1 to win its 8th game in a row

LSU wins its eighth straight game in a row with a dominating 11-1 win over Samford at Alex Box Stadium on Friday night.

Right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes (4-0) had another great night on the mound as he picked up his fourth win of the year. Skenes tossed six innings and recorded two hits, one earned run, one walk and 12 strikeouts. In all of his four starts, Skenes has recorded at least 10 strikeouts.

“As long as we support Paul on defense, he’s going to hold it together,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “He throws three pitches for strikes, a fastball over 100 mph, and he has great poise, competitiveness and character. I wish we could keep him here forever. The best part about Paul is that he won’t rest tonight; he’ll be here early tomorrow, get his work in and get ready for his next start.”

Samford starting pitcher Jacob Cravey (1-2) was charged with the loss. Cravey pitched five complete innings, recording four hits, five runs, four walks and four strikeouts.

Freshman first baseman Jared Jones had another impressive at the plate. In his first game back in the starting lineup, Jones went 3-for-4 and recorded four RBIs and two home runs. His two home runs tonight bring his home run total to four on the year. Jones may have hit a home run in his first at-bat, but was controversially ruled a single as the umpires deemed that it went off the wall instead of going over the wall.

“It was super impressive, I’m very proud of Jared,” Johnson said. “He worked hard this week, made a small tweak in his swing, and focused on slowing the game down mentally. He’s been impressive so far, and I’m really glad he’s here. He’s a great player and a great kid as well.”

After Samford tied the game 1-1 early in the third inning, the offense started to pick up the slack with a single hit by center fielder Dylan Crews and designated hitter Tommy White forcing a walk. LSU regained the lead after a Jordan Thompson sacrifice fly, which brought Crews home to give the Tigers a 2-1 advantage at the end of the third.

After LSU added another run in the fourth inning to make the score 3-1, Jones hit a 2-run homer to right field, giving the Tigers a 5-1 lead.

In the sixth inning, the Tigers went on a feeding frenzy at the plate as the Tigers scored six runs on five hits. Left fielder Tre Morgan started the offensive explosion with an RBI single. White then After Crews singled, White sent Morgan and Crews home on a two-RBI double. After White came home off a throwing error, Jones sent a two-run homer off the scoreboard in left field for the final margin.

Left-hander Riley Cooper finished the game for Skenes. Cooper retired the side in the final inning, recording a strikeout while allowing one hit and a walk.