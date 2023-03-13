 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thatcher Hurd, Jared Jones Honored by SEC

Hurd is co-pitcher of the week, Jones is co-freshman of the week

By Zach Junda
After a dominant weekend against Samford that saw the Tigers run-rule the Bulldogs in all three contests, Thatcher Hurd and Bear Jones’s efforts were rewarded by the SEC.

Hurd shared SEC pitcher of the week honors with Arkansas’s Will McEntire. Hurd went 2-0 last week pitching a total of 11 scoreless innings; Hurd struck out 18 and held batters to a .111 average. For the season Hurd has a 2.04 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 17.2 innings.

Bear Jones also had a big week last week. Jones homered in four consecutive plate appearances between Friday’s and Saturday’s games. Jones shared the honor with Georgia’s Charlie Condon.

Jones is hitting .356 and currently leads LSU with six homers. He’s also second on the team in RBIs with 21.

LSU’s steamrolling the competition right now. The Tigers are 15-1 overall and have run-ruled teams in six of their last seven games. They’ll host New Orleans tomorrow night at The Box and then we’ll see just how good the Tigers really are this weekend with SEC play beginning. LSU will head to College Station on Friday to take on Texas A&M.

