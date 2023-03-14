SEC Baseball Adjusting Schedule and Division Format

Due to the upcoming arrivals of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC in 2025, reports indicate that the conference will make significant changes to the schedule and division format.

According to Kendall Rogers of D1 Baseball, the SEC regular season schedule would be two series each season against permanent opponents and there will be eight series against rotating opponents for 30 games. Moreover, the SEC will get rid of the East and West division format, creating just a single division.

Baseball is not the only sport in the SEC that was shaken by newcomers Oklahoma and Texas as football recently had its format changed as well.

Just like in baseball, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said that the conference will plan on eliminating divisions once Oklahoma and Texas join the conference in a press conference back on Nov. 17, 2022. The SEC will also have a 9-game conference schedule along with three non-conference games and will play three permanent opponents.