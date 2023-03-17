LSU shuts out the Aggies 9-0

LSU picks up its first win over a ranked team as the top-ranked Tigers impressively defeated No.15 Texas A&M at Blue Bell Park in College Station, Texas.

LSU improves its record to 17-1 while Texas A&M drops to a record of 13-5.

Pitcher Paul Skenes was a huge reason why LSU was able to win its 12th game in a row. Skenes (5-0) pitched for 6.1 innings and recorded four hits and 11 strikeouts. He did not walk a single batter as he pitched his second shutout of the season.

Relievers Nate Ackenhausen and Christian Little finished off the last 2.2 innings. Ackenhausen struck out three batters while Little had one strikeout and picked up the second game of his career.

Texas A&M pitcher Nathan Dettmer was charged with his second loss of the season. Dettmer (1-2) pitched for six innings and gave up six hits and four runs while striking out five batters.

“I have a lot of trust in Paul, and I’ve seen him match up in these games against these types of pitchers,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “Just because a guy hasn’t been in there every day doesn’t mean he’s not an SEC type of college baseball player. I had a good feeling about the work that he’d been putting in the last couple of weeks.

After first baseman Tre Morgan and center fielder Dylan Crews singled to get on base, second baseman Gavin Dugas hit a sac fly to right field, which allowed Morgan to score the first run of the game. At the next at-bat, left-fielder Josh Pearson singled up the middle to extend LSU’s lead to 2-0.

After a scoreless second inning, LSU would get on board once again after a wild pitch by Dettmer would allow Morgan to score at the plate for the second time Friday night. Third baseman Tommy White would get his first hit of the game after hitting a single to left field, which allowed Crews to score to give the Tigers a 4-0 lead at the end of the third.

Even though LSU started hot, the Tigers would struggle to collect hits and put runs on the scoreboard. However, LSU would find its rhythm once again in the ninth inning. Right fielder Paxton Kling would get his first hit of the game with a double followed by Morgan and Dugas getting free bases. White singled to right center allowing Kling and Morgan to score to make the game 6-0.

LSU would add three more runs in the ninth to account for the final margin.