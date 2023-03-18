Tigers Overcome 4-0 Deficit to Take Series from Texas A&M

Despite starting down 4-0, LSU (18-1, 2-0) rallied back to take game two and the series from Texas A&M 12-7.

Saturday was a weird game. Through three innings LSU had drawn six walks, recorded no hits, and yet chased two Texas A&M pitchers all while trailing 4-0. They also loaded the bases in both the second and third innings but came away with zero runs.

But the offense came alive in the fourth when Jordan Thompson got the Tigers their first hit of the afternoon, followed immediately by Brady Neal. A&M was able to retire Paxton Kling and Tre’ Morgan, but Dylan Crews kept the inning alive with a two-out walk and then Tommy White finally got LSU on the board with a two-run single. Next, Gavin Dugas cut into the lead some more with an RBI single. Josh Pearson tied the game with a single to right; finally, Bear Jones gave LSU its first lead of the game with a two-run double. All four of those runs came with two outs.

Jones would push LSU’s lead even further in the sixth with a three-run homer to left field that got out of Blue Bell Park in a hurry.

Jones would add two more RBI in the seventh to push his final total to seven. Jones finished 3-5 on the afternoon.

The middle and bottom third of LSU’s lineup carried the offense Saturday. Jones of course was the star but Tommy White had a big a game too with three hits and three RBI; and the Joshs, Pearson and Thompson, both reached base three times.

The pitching wasn’t great but it was good enough to get the win. Ty Floyd got the start and had by far his worst outing of the season; Floyd only went 3.1 innings but surrendered four runs, three of which were earned. Garrett Edwards came on in relief and was credited with the win. Edwards went 3.1 innings where he gave up three hits, walked three, and struck out five. Riley Cooper and Blake Money pitched the final two-and-a-third innings.

LSU went on the road to open conference play against a top-15 team and got the job done: they took the series. Tomorrow they try for the sweep. First pitch is set for 1:00 P.M.