John Jancek Promoted to Special Teams Coordinator

Brian Kelly has looked inward to fill the role of special teams coordinator.

Senior defensive analyst John Jancek was promoted to an on-field role serving as both the outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator. Footballscoop also reported that former UConn head coach—and friend of our own Max Toscano!—is joining the staff as an analyst.

Jancek has been around the block a time or two. He was a defensive coordinator at Wayne State, Hillsdale College, Grand Valley State—where he worked under Kelly—Cincinatti, Tennessee, and Colorado State. He was also on Georgia’s staff in 2021 and followed Kelly to LSU this past season.

Diaco is also familiar with Kelly. He was the head coach at UConn from 2014-2016, and was Kelly’s defensive coordinator at Cincinatti and Notre Dame. Diaco’s also coached both at the Power 5 and Group of 5 with stints at Purdue, Nebraskas, Louisiana Tech, and both Western/Eastern Michigan among other schools.

The special teams coordinator opened up when Brian Polian was reassigned to an off-the field role. Nobody’s too torn up by the decision though.