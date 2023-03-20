Texas A&M Rallies in the 8th Inning for a 8-6 Comeback Victory

No. 15 Texas A&M stunned top-ranked LSU 8-6 after a 4-run rally in the eighth inning in College Station, Texas at Blue Bell Park.

The Tigers are now 18-2 overall with a conference record of 2-1. Before the game today, LSU had a 13-game winning streak. It was the Tigers’ first loss since Feb. 25 when they lost to Iowa 12-4 at the Round Rock Classic in Round Rock, Texas.

Texas A&M improves its overall record to 14-6 and its conference record to 1-2. Sunday’s win was the first conference win of the year for the Aggies after losing its first two games against LSU, ultimately losing the series against the Tigers.

Texas A&M reliever Will Johnston (2-0) picked up his second win of the year. Johnston threw three scoreless innings while only allowing one hit and striking out three batters.

LSU reliever Christian Little (2-1) received his first loss of the year after he gave up two runs on two hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

“I’m proud of the way our guys prepared and competed over the course of the weekend,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “We played great baseball for the majority of the weekend. We didn’t allow a ton of free bases from the mound, but we did today, and Texas A&M is a good enough team to cash in when that happens.

The Tigers were off to a hot start as they had an early 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning as second baseman Gavin Dugas drew a bases-loaded walk, left fielder Josh Pearson belted a two-RBI single and shortstop Jordan Thompson provided an RBI single.

However, the Aggies would respond with a solo home run from first baseman Jack Moss to 4-1 in the bottom of the first inning. It was Moss’ first home run of the year.

LSU would score another run in the second inning when center fielder Dylan Crews hit a double and scored on third baseman Tommy White’s single.

Texas A&M reduced the deficit to 5-4 in the fifth when shortstop Hunter Haas delivered a two-RBI double.

After LSU catcher Brady Neal hit a sac fly to make it 6-4 in the seventh inning, the Aggies would have a big rally in the bottom of the eighth inning to get in the lead. Leading the Aggies 6-4 going into the bottom of the inning, the Tigers gave up four runs, in which three of those runs came off of two RBI singles hit by center fielder Stanley Tucker and Haas.

Although designated hitter Jared Jones was able to single to get on base with one out in the ninth inning, the Aggies forced Thompson to strike out and Neal to fly out to right field to get the final outs to end the game.