Tommy White Named SEC Player of the Week

What a week it was for Tommy Tanks.

Transfer third baseman Tommy White absolutely mashed this past week, so much so he was honored by the SEC as the league’s player of the week.

Over the span of four games (Tuesday’s midweek game against New Orleans and this past) weekend against Texas A&M) White went 9-19 (.474) with a double, homer, and 11 RBI and scored seven runs. He currently leads LSU in RBIs with 34 and is batting .419. White’s hit safely in 14 straight games and is averaging 2 RBI a game, which leads the nation.

White put Texas A&M through hell, going 7-14 with seven RBI. LSU took the series from A&M and damn near swept the Aggies if not for a late-inning rally.

LSU will be home all week this week. Tomorrow night they’ll play Central Arkansas (6:30 P.M., SEC Network+) and host Arkansas this weekend. Friday and Sunday’s games will be on ESPN2, while Saturday will be on SEC Network.