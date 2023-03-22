LSU overcomes early adversity to defeat Central Arkansas 10-4

Top-ranked LSU scored seven unanswered to an early deficit to beat Central Arkansas 10-4.

Junior shortstop Jordan Thompson was a huge reason why the Tigers won this game, going for 2-for-5 at the plate and smacking a three-run homer to break a 4-4 tie in the fifth inning.

LSU improves its overall record to 19-2 while UCA’s record drops to 11-9.

LSU freshman left-hander Griffin Herring (1-0) earned his first career collegiate win, hurling 2.1 scoreless relief innings with one hit, one walk and three strikeouts.

“The pitching talent is easy to see from Griffin,” Johnson said. “The mindset he has is elite; he’s done a really good job of being patient and focused on what he can control. He will be on the mound at some point for us in the series against Arkansas, for sure.”

Central Arkansas reliever Dillan Janak (0-1) received his first loss this season, as he allowed four runs – three of them earned – on five hits with three walks and three strikeouts in 3.2 innings pitched.

The Tigers got on the board first in the first inning after center fielder Dylan Cews hit a 2-run bomb over the fence, his sixth of the year.

With the Tigers leading 3-0 going into the fourth inning, the Bears refused to bow down to LSU as they went on a four-run rampage to take the lead. After Tyler Monroe hit an RBI triple and Nick Hafley hit a sac fly to cut into LSU’s lead, left fielder Dylan Cyr hit a two-run home run to allow Central Arkansas to take the lead, 4-3.

However, the Tigers would respond off of extremely clutch hitting. Right fielder Josh Pearson would hit an infield RBI single in the same inning, tying the game. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Thompson would smack a three-run home run over the wall to give the Tigers the lead of 7-4.

The Tigers would score their final three runs in the sixth inning to account for the final margin.

LSU will take on No.5 Arkansas in the second SEC series of the year this weekend at Alex Box Stadium, with the first game being played at 7 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on ESPN2.