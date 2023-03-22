Foster Moreau Announces Cancer Diagnosis, will Step Away from Football

Sad news came out Wednesday evening as former LSU tight end and current NFL free agent Foster Moreau announced on Twitter he would be stepping away from football after doctors discovered he has Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this Free Agency period has been life changing for me. During a routine physical conducted by the Saint’s medical team down in New Orleans, I’ve come to learn that I have Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football (1/3) — Foster Moreau (@fhmoreau) March 22, 2023

at this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer. I’m grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me. There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance. (2/3) — Foster Moreau (@fhmoreau) March 22, 2023

That being said, I’ll go kick this thing’s ass and get back to doing what I love! AMDG! — Foster Moreau (@fhmoreau) March 22, 2023

Moreau is currently an NFL free agent and was reportedly choosing between either signing with his hometown team New Orleans Saints, or reuniting with Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase in Cincinnati. Thankfully, as Moreau said, during a routine physical with the Saints, team doctor’s detected the disease and now Moreau is stepping away from football for treatment. “I’ll go kick this thing’s ass and get back to doing what I love” is how Moreau put it.

Moreau’s spent the past four seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders and 2022 was his best season as a professional. Moreau had a career best 33 catches for 420 yards; in his career he’s caught 91 passes for 1,107 yards, and 12 touchdowns.

Moreau was a fourth round pick by the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft. A Jesuit product, Moreau caught 52 passes in his LSU career; he was awarded the coveted No. 18 jersey his senior year and helped the Tigers go 10-3 with a win in the Fiesta Bowl.

We’re sending all our prayers to a great Tiger and an even greater person. Go beat this thing, Foster.