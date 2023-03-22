 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Foster Moreau Announces Cancer Diagnosis, will Step Away from Football

Prayers up to Foster

By Zach Junda
New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Sad news came out Wednesday evening as former LSU tight end and current NFL free agent Foster Moreau announced on Twitter he would be stepping away from football after doctors discovered he has Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Moreau is currently an NFL free agent and was reportedly choosing between either signing with his hometown team New Orleans Saints, or reuniting with Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase in Cincinnati. Thankfully, as Moreau said, during a routine physical with the Saints, team doctor’s detected the disease and now Moreau is stepping away from football for treatment. “I’ll go kick this thing’s ass and get back to doing what I love” is how Moreau put it.

Moreau’s spent the past four seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders and 2022 was his best season as a professional. Moreau had a career best 33 catches for 420 yards; in his career he’s caught 91 passes for 1,107 yards, and 12 touchdowns.

Moreau was a fourth round pick by the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft. A Jesuit product, Moreau caught 52 passes in his LSU career; he was awarded the coveted No. 18 jersey his senior year and helped the Tigers go 10-3 with a win in the Fiesta Bowl.

We’re sending all our prayers to a great Tiger and an even greater person. Go beat this thing, Foster.

