Jamar Cain Hired by Denver Broncos

Maybe Sean Payton really does hate LSU?

Payton, who is returning to the NFL as head coach of the Denver Broncos, has hired LSU’s defensive line coach Jamar Cain to be a “pass rush specialist.” On3’s Matt Zenitz broke the news first.

Cain spent one season in Baton Rouge as LSU’s defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator. This will be the first NFL job for the 42-year-old Cain, who has had stops at North Dakota State, Wyoming, Fresno State, and Oklahoma prior to arriving in Baton Rouge. Cain has seen his coaching stock soar over the past few years and he has really turned into one of the better recruiters in college football.

Losing a coach as coveted as Cain is never ideal, but losing one right in the middle of spring practice is a blow. As for who Brian Kelly should look at to fill the defensive line coach opening? Well...