Weekend Recap: LSU wins two out of three over Arkansas to clinch series

After a disappointing Friday afternoon loss to Arkansas 9-3 in extra innings, LSU responded by dominating No.3 Arkansas with two consecutive blowouts to win the series. It was the first time LSU won a series over Arkansas since 2018.

LSU outscored Arkansas 26-7 in the doubleheader on Saturday. LSU run-ruled Arkansas 12-2 in the first game and won the second game by a score of 14-5.

The Tigers hit nine home runs total this weekend compared to the Razorbacks’ four. LSU outfielder Dylan Crews hit the most home runs on the weekend with three. LSU second baseman Gavin Dugas, third baseman Tommy White, and Arkansas outfielder Jared Wegner each hit two home runs on the weekend.

LSU will gear up once again on Tuesday night when they square off against Grambling at 6:30 p.m. CT at Alex Box Stadium. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.

Here is a short recap of each of the three games.

Friday

Arkansas took the first game 9-3 in extra innings after the Razorbacks scored eight runs in the 10th inning.

With the game tied 1-1 at the top of the 10th inning, two home runs by pinch hitter Reese Robinett and designated hitter Kendall Diggs sealed LSU’s fate.

Arkansas left-hander Hagen Smith was credited with the win. Smith (4-0) allowed five hits and three earned runs while striking out eight LSU batters through 4.2 innings pitched. Smith came in relief for starter Hunter Hollan. Hollan pitched for 5.1 scoreless innings and recorded seven strikeouts.

LSU right-hander Paul Skenes got the start and he was fantastic once again. Skenes (5-0) recorded 12 strikeouts and only allowed one run and two hits through seven innings pitched.

LSU reliever Chase Shores was credited with the loss. Shores (0-2) pitched two scoreless innings while recording three strikeouts.

LSU’s three runs came off of freshman catcher Brady Neal’s clutch homer in the eighth inning to tie the game at 1-1 and Crews’ two-run home run in the 10th inning.

Saturday, Game 1

After Friday’s disappointing result, LSU came with a vengeance as the Tigers run-ruled Arkansas 12-2 in the first game of the doubleheader.

LSU’s game one win was its first win against Arkansas since May 1, 2021, where the Tigers beat the Razorbacks 5-4 at Alex Box Stadium.

Ty Floyd was credited with the win. After a rough first inning where Wenger hit a two-run home run to put Arkansas in the lead 2-0, Floyd pitched five scoreless innings and only allowed two hits for the rest of the game. Floyd finished with three hits, two runs (one earned), two walks and seven strikeouts. His 108 pitches were the most he has ever thrown in his career.

“I’m super proud of Ty,” LSU head coach Jay Johnson said. “He got off to a bit of a rocky start, but what a response he gave. We needed him to execute some pitches and stay focused on the present. What a performance by Ty, that was huge.”

LSU reliever Garrett Edwards finished the seventh inning after Floyd was quickly taken out after striking out the first batter. Edwards struck out the next two batters to retire the side.

Arkansas starting pitcher Will McEntire was charged with the loss. McEntire (4-1) finished with nine hits, seven earned runs, one walk and two strikeouts.

After suffering an early 2-0 deficit in the first inning, LSU shrugged off the early lead with ease as the Tigers had a huge second inning at the plate.

After shortstop Jordan Thompson hit an RBI double to cut the deficit by one, Dugas would hit a two-run home run down the left field line, giving the Tigers a 3-2 lead, his sixth of the year.

Left fielder Tre Morgan followed Dugas with a home run of his own, sending a solo bomb to right

field. After he hit the home run, Morgan emphatically flipped his bat, causing the umpire to give Morgan and LSU a warning for excessive celebration. Morgan would end up going 3-for-5 on the game with a home run and 3 RBIs.

LSU scored eight more runs to account for the final margin. Other notable plays in the game include an excellent hustle play by right fielder Josh Pearson to record an RBI triple in the third and a solo HR by Crews in the fifth.

Saturday, Game 2

LSU would clinch the series after another dominating performance at the plate to win 14-5.

The Tigers hit four home runs in the final game of the series. Two of LSU’s home runs were hit by third baseman Tommy White.

White had a monstrous day at the plate as he went 2-for-5 and recorded two home runs and seven RBIs. White also recorded his second grand slam of the season.

LSU reliever Griffin Herring picked up the first win of his collegiate career. Herring (1-0) recorded two hits, one earned run, one walk and two strikeouts in two innings pitched.

LSU right-hander Garrett Edwards had another fantastic outing on the mound, his second of the day. He tossed 4.0 scoreless innings and allowed two hits on 69 pitches and struck out six Razorback batters.

Razorback reliever Zack Morris (0-2) picked up the loss, as he allowed four runs on three hits in one inning.

Arkansas opened the scoring in the first inning with a solo home run from left fielder Jared Wegner. Following a double and three walks, the Razorbacks held a 2-0 advantage.

LSU responded in the bottom half with a two-run dinger from centerfielder Dylan Crews. With the home run, Crews extended his hit streak to 22 games and he has homered in four straight games.

“Dylan Crews is the best baseball player I’ve ever seen,” Johnson said. “Not just the best college baseball player, the best baseball player at any level.”

Arkansas third baseman Caleb Cali smoked a two-RBI double in the third to give the Razorbacks a 4-2 lead. Crews would respond by hitting an RBI single up the middle in the bottom half to cut the lead in half. An RBI single from designated hitter Cade Beloso tied the game up at 4-4 with an RBI knock up the middle, which sent Crews home.

Beloso finished the game with three singles and drove in one run in the process.

After Thompson hit a triple, Jobert was able to reach first base safely due to a fielding error, which ultimately sent Thompson home to give the Tigers the lead 5-4. Dugas battered a two-run home run to make the score 7-4. Dugas’ homer was his seventh of the year.

“A special day, a special performance,” Johnson said of Dugas, who had two homers, four RBI and four runs in the doubleheader. “I’m really proud of him; he’s really persevered through injury adversity, and we wouldn’t be the same team without him.”

After Morgan got walked and another error by the Razorbacks, White drilled a ball over the left field wall to extend LSU’s lead to 10-4.

Arkansas would add one more run in the fifth inning to make the score 10-5. White’s grand slam to the student section in the sixth inning accounted for the final margin.