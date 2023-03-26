LSU TO THE FINAL FOUR!

For the first time since 2008, the LSU women’s basketball team are off to the Final Four.

The #3 seed Tigers beat the #9 Miami Hurricanes 54-42. Sunday wasn’t the most aesthetically appealing game of basketball ever played, but LSU was good enough to advance and that’s all that matters in this tournament.

Both sides were awful on offense. LSU shot 30.6 percent, and Miami wasn’t much better at 30.4 percent. The two teams combined for one three pointer made (1-26 combined). If you like defense, Sunday was the game for you.

Angel Reese made history Sunday evening, grabbing her 32nd double-double (13 points, 18 rebounds) of the season. That’s the new single season SEC record. She had a rough first half, going 0-9 from the floor, but Reese was able to impact the game on the defensive end and controlled the glass.

Alexis Morris led LSU in scoring with 21 points, and Sa’Myah Smith really provided some toughness in the post with 6 points, 5 boards, and 2 blocks off the bench.

It’s been an incredible turnaround for LSU in just year two of the Kim Mulkey era. Prior to Mulkey arriving in Baton Rouge, LSU won just 9 games in the 2021-2022 season. Now they’re back in the Final Four, and probably a lot sooner than anyone was expecting.

It’s been 15 years since LSU’s raised a banner in honor of the women’s hoops team. Come November, they’ll be able to hang their sixth to join the ones for 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, and 2008.