Dylan Crews Named SEC Player of the Week

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Dylan Crews is good at baseball.

Crews was honored by the SEC as the league’s player of the week after feasting at the plate. In LSU’s four games he went 10-16 with four homers, 9 RBI, scored nine runs and has currently homered in four consecutive games. He also drew three walks, was hit by a pitch, meaning he finished with an on base percentage of .700. He’s riding a 22-game hit streak and has reached base in 24 consecutive games.

The Arkansas pitching staff is likely seeing Crews in their nightmares. Crews batted .615 (8-for-13) with three homers, seven RBI, seven runs, a .667 on-base percentage and a 1.308 slugging percentage.

We’re going to have to have a conversation about Dylan Crews pretty soon. We know he’s good. We know he’s a lock to be a first round pick come June, and maybe even go first overall. But what Crews is doing right now is absurd and he’s putting the finishing touches on a career résumé that might make him the greatest player in program.

“Dylan Crews is the best player ever to wear an LSU uniform in my opinion,” Bill Franques said to Jay Johnson. “Alex Bregman is second, but man Dylan’s something special. You can’t take him for granted because every night, it’s just unbelievable.” And if the voice of Alex Box says it? It’s probably true.

Johnson followed that up by saying Crews is “the best baseball player I’ve ever seen.”

Crews came into SEC play batting .512. Through two SEC series, against top-15 opponents no less, his batting average has increased to .531. Do you know how many games Crews hasn’t reached base in his career? Seven, per Cody Worsham. He’s played in 149 games and has gotten on base in 95 percent of them.

Good morning.



Dylan Crews leads the nation in:



- Average (.531)

- On base percentage (.658)

- Runs (46)

- wOBA (.687)

- wRC (45)

- wRAA (27)

- wRC+ (254)



He's 2nd in slugging (.988) and OPS (1.645), and if he went hitless in his next 60 at bats, he'd still be hitting .304 pic.twitter.com/lxXClA6bYW — Cody Worsham (@CodyWorsham) March 26, 2023

Dylan Crews has:



- 9 homers

- 10 doubles

- 26 walks



And has only K'd 12 times all year.



He's got a 22-game hit streak, a 28-game on base streak dating back to last season, and he has reached base in all but 7 of his 149 career games.



We are witnessing historic greatness. — Cody Worsham (@CodyWorsham) March 26, 2023

What Crews is doing in 2023 is the baseball version of Joe Burrow’s 2019. Hopefully it ends the same way for Crews as it did for Burrow: national champion, No. 1 overall pick, and the baseball version of the Heisman trophy, the Golden Spikes.