LSU defeats Grambling 17-5 for another run-rule victory

LSU defeats Grambling 17-5 in another run-rule victory at Alex Box Stadium Tuesday night.

LSU improves its record to 22-3 while Grambling drops to 9-15 on the year. Tonight’s run-rule victory was the ninth run-rule victory of the season for the Tigers. It is the fourth time that LSU has scored at least 15 runs. It is also the thirteenth time this season that LSU has beaten an opponent by 10 or more runs.

Although right-hander Blake Money (1-0) struggled in his outing, he was credited with the win as he entered the game at the beginning of the third inning to come in relief for starter Christian Little. Money allowed three runs on two hits in two innings pitched with two walks and two strikeouts.

\Little pitched the first two innings of the game, limiting Grambling to no runs on one hit with one walk and four strikeouts.

Grambling starter Jacorey Boudreaux (0-2) was charged with his second loss of the season, as he allowed seven runs on nine hits in three innings with three walks and no strikeouts.

LSU got on the board first as left fielder Tre Morgan hit an RBI single up the middle of the field in the bottom of the 1st inning.

With LSU in the lead 2-0, Grambling third baseman Cameron Bufford belted a three-run homer to left field to give the Tigers a 3-2 lead at the top of the third inning.

Even though Grambling had the lead, LSU never panicked. Designated hitter Cade Beloso smoked a three-run home run of his own to give the Tigers a 5-3 lead.

First baseman Jared Jones would also hit a solo home run and catcher Alex Milazzo would record an RBI single to increase in the bottom of the third inning.

In the fourth inning, LSU scored eight runs, which is the most it has scored in a single inning this season. LSU hit four RBI singles in one inning, including a two-RBI single from pinch-hitter Brayden Jobert.

At the top of the sixth inning, Grambling would finally get on the board again after an RBI single from Keanu Jacobs-Guishard to make the score 15-4.

LSU would score its final two runs in the bottom of the sixth as pinch hitter Ethan Frey recorded an RBI sac fly and Jobert would score home after a wild pitch.

Grambling left fielder Trevor Hatton would hammer a solo home run to left field to account for the final margin.

“I’m very proud of our team,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “You start getting into this middle point of the season with midweek games in between conference series, and sometimes as a coach you have to worry about the mindset of your team – I never have to worry about that with these guys. They showed up today ready to work and took care of business tonight, and now we’re moving on to the weekend.”

The Tigers will be back at Alex Box Stadium as they take on the No.10 Tennessee Volunteers in another SEC series from March 31-April 2.