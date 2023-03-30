Eight Tigers on MLB Opening Day Rosters

Good morning Tiger fans, happy Opening Day!

The 2023 Major League Baseball season begins today and eight of your favorite former Tigers find themselves on MLB rosters.

The headliner is Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman who is fresh off winning his second World Series with the ‘Stros. Bregman and the defending champs take on the Chicago White Sox and get the primetime treatment; first pitch is scheduled for 6:00 and the game will be on ESPN.

The Astros victory came at Philadelphia’s expense and Aaron Nola gets the Opening Day start for the Phillies as they try to make it back to the Fall Classic. Nola will be in Texas taking on Josh Smith and the Rangers. Smith made his MLB debut last season and earned a spot on the roster this year.

Other early games featuring former Tigers include San Francisco traveling to the Bronx to take on DJ LeMahieu and his New York Yankees. LeMahieu will bat leadoff for the Yankees and figures to rotate around the infield.

As the afternoon progresses you could tune into watch Alex Lange with the Detroit Tigers (playing at the Trop in Tampa), or Jake Fraley and the Reds at home against the Pirates (who, if they’re smart, will take Dylan Crews first overall in this summer’s draft). Y’all keep Lange and Fraley in your prayers as the Tigers and Reds are probably going to be super stinky this year. Both teams are projected to lose close to 100 games.

About an hour after Lange and Fraley get started, Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays are in St. Louis taking on the Cardinals. Gausman and LeMahieu’s clubs are expected to battle it out all summer long for the AL East title.

For you night owls out there, Austin Nola and the Padres are opening up at home against the Rockies. People are high on the Padres, bettors have the over/under for wins at 93.5 and this might finally be the year they overthrow the Dodgers as champs of the NL West.