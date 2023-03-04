LSU obliterates Central Connecticut 26-4

On a gorgeous day at Alex Box Stadium on Saturday, a massacre took place. LSU defeated Central Connecticut 26-4 in another masterclass at the plate from the Tigers.

LSU improved its record to 9-1 on the season. The Blue Devils suffered their first loss after defeating Butler in their opener on Friday.

The 26 runs scored by LSU is the most in a game since the Tigers posted 27 runs on the scoreboard against Northwestern State on May 13, 2014. Moreover, LSU blasted four home runs, which is the first time LSU has hit that many in a single game since May 21, 2022, when the Tigers hit the same amount at Vanderbilt.

“Statistically, it was our best offensive day of the season,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “I went home last night after we had won 12-2 (over Butler) thinking we had left a lot on the table offensively and that we could do better. I wanted to make sure the approach is right, and that our players know they’re talented enough and competitive enough, and confident enough to do it, and they did it today.

Designated hitter Tommy White returned to the slugging machine last season after being banged up to start the season. White went 3-for-3 along with two home runs and five home runs.

Second baseman Gavin Dugas, left fielder Tre Morgan and right fielder Paxton Kling had big games as well.

Dugas went 2-for-3 at the plate and posted two runs, four RBIs and a home run. That was Dugas’ fourth home run of the season, which leads the team.

Morgan was perfect on the day at the plate going 3-for-3 along with two doubles and an RBI.

Kling, a true freshman, had his best game of the year so far. Kling went 3-for-4 at the plate and had an RBI triple to go along with his big day.

LSU starter Ty Floyd pitched a gem after giving up a solo home run in the bottom of the first. He would be awarded his second victory of the season after tossing 5.2 innings and allowing one run on three hits.

CCSU’s starter Randy Reyes was charged with his first loss of the season after firing 2.2 innings and giving up eight runs on six hits.

In the first inning, right fielder Joe Rios hit a home run off Floyd to make it 1-0 for Central Connecticut.

However, the Tigers wanted blood after that homer. Tigers usually only attack when their prey has its back turned. However, in this instance, they attacked from all corners.

In the bottom of the first, left fielder Tre Morgan got the first of the day for the Tigers as he hit a double to left center field. Crews then sent Morgan home following another double to tie the game at 1-1. White his first home run of the season with a two-run blast to the student section to give the Tigers a 3-1 lead.

After Floyd retired the side in order in the second inning, Dugas hammered a three-run homer to left field to extend LSU’s lead to 6-1. Shortstop Jordan Thompson later added another run on the board after he hit a sac fly, sending home Morgan to make the score 7-1.

After Dugas hit an RBI single and stole home after a wild pitch, White hit his second home run of the game with a three-run shot to the student section with Morgan and outfielder Dylan Crews waiting to celebrate with him.

After LSU added two more runs in the fourth inning, first baseman Cade Beloso hit a two-run home run to right field in the fifth inning of play. It was his first homer since April 15, 2021, when he homered against South Carolina in a 5-1 victory. The Tigers would add three more runs in the inning, in which two of those runs came from an Ethan Frey two-RBI double.

LSU would score its most runs in an inning after the Tigers scored seven runs, bringing its total runs to 26.

Central Connecticut would score three runs in the seventh and final inning to make the final margin.