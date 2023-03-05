Tigers shutout Central Connecticut again 13-0

LSU shuts out Central Connecticut 13-0 to finish its sweep over the Blue Devils, sending them back on the highway to hell.

The Tigers improve their record to 10-1 while the Blue Devils fall to .500 on the season with a record of 2-2.

Freshman Chase Shores started his third game of the year and arguably had his best start so far. Shores pitched 3.2 innings and posted three hits, two walks and four strikeouts.

Junior reliever Nate Ackenhausen recorded his second win of the year and finished with a strikeout.

“It was a good game,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson after the game. “I was pleased with the pitching; I thought Chase Shores did a great job, and we got his pitch count up a little bit, which we’ve been trying to do. Nate Ackenhausen came in and was effective, just as he’s been each time so far, and he got a big strikeout with the bases loaded. I liked the shutout and liked the errorless game by our defense.

Central Connecticut left-handed pitcher Jake Neuman received his first loss of the year. Neuman posted five hits, eight runs, six earned runs, three walks and three strikeouts.

In the 1st inning, the Tigers scored a total of four runs in a very successful inning at the plate. Crews hit a two-RBI double to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead. Thompson would later add an RBI double of his own to make the score 3-0. LSU would get its fourth and final run of the inning when Thompson came home after Jobert got thrown out at first base.

At the top of the fourth inning, Ackenhousen came in relief for Shores due to his pitch count and because the bases were loaded. Ackenhousen, who isn’t afraid of pressure, calmly struck out the final batter of the inning to keep the Blue Devils from scoring.

Later in the fourth, LSU would have another great inning at the plate. Dugas would hit an RBI double to left field, which was then followed by a Morgan RBI infield single. LSU would score two more runs after an errant throw on a double play opportunity to make the game 8-0 after the 4th inning.

At the top of the sixth inning, Central Connecticut had a great opportunity for a rally as the bases were loaded again with zero outs. Pitching coach Wes Johnson called right-handed reliever Garrett Edwards from the bullpen to get LSU out of the jam. It was the right call as Edwards struck out the first batter he faced and forced the next batter to ground out for a double play.

In the sixth inning, Cade Beloso hits a home run for the second straight game on a 2-run bomb to right field to extend LSU’s lead to 10-0. Later on in the inning, White and Thompson would both get RBI singles to make the score 12-0. LSU will score one more run for the final margin.

Junior reliever Christian Little struck out three straight batters in the seventh to ensure the shutout.

LSU will take on Butler tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium in a rematch from Friday’s 12-2 game won by LSU.