Men’s Basketball No. 14 Seed for SEC Tournament

The miserable slog that has been the 2022-2023 men’s basketball season is almost at a close for LSU, barring an incredible run in Nashville of course.

The men’s SEC Tournament tips off Wednesday night in Bridgestone Arena and at 13-18 overall, 2-16 in the SEC, your Tigers are officially the dead last team in the conference. As the 14th seed, they’ll play Georgia Wednesday evening, with tipoff slated for 8:30.

Let me play devil’s advocate for one quick second about LSU making a run to at least the tournament’s semifinal round: the Tigers path is against teams they had the most success against. Well...as much success a 2-16 team could have.

LSU played Georgia tough in Athens, losing 65-63. Should they win that game they would play Vanderbilt who LSU beat. Should LSU win that game, they’d play Kentucky who LSU inexplicably played tough in Rupp Arena. And then after that who knows, maybe a red hot LSU team rips off two more wins to win the tournament and then uses THAT momentum to make a run to the national championship???? This is March after all, crazier things have happened!

But no what’s more likely to happen is LSU loses Wednesday night and we try to bury the horrors that was this season in the deepest recesses of our minds. Geaux Tigers. Eat at Arby’s.