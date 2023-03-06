Tigers Add Two Defenders to 2024 Recruiting Class

Brian Kelly looked in state, one from north Louisiana the other from the southern part, and added two defensive prospects to his 2024 recruiting class.

The headliner is four-star linebacker Kolaj Cobbins, a four-star linebacker from Destrehan. Cobbins is currently ranked inside the top-200 nationally and is the fifth ranked prospect in Louisiana.

LSU’s second addition came via flip when they were able to snag Ruston’s Ahmad Breaux who was originally committed to Duke. Judging by his 247 profile, Breaux’s got a pretty good head on his shoulders as he’s also got an offer from Stanford. Breaux’s currently ranked as a three-star prospect edge prospect and in the top-15 player in Louisiana. Breaux got an offer from LSU over the weekend and basically flipped right then and there.

It’s still super early in the 2024 recruiting cycle, but so far LSU’s got the No. 2 class in the country trailing only the two-time defending champion Georgia Bulldogs. LSU has 10 commits, seven of whom are four-stars, and the class is currently headlined by linebacker Maurice Williams Jr., from Texas, and quarterback Colin Hurley, from Florida.