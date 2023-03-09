Offensive Lineman Mason Lunsford Transferring to LSU

Spring football practices are finally here and the 2023 Tigers are going to be welcoming in a new face: Mason Lunsford an offensive linemen formerly of Maryland.

Lunsford comes to LSU after starting 23 games over the past two seasons for the Terps. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

“Really what separated it was there was a realistic chance to win the championship this year,” Lunsford said to The Advocate’s Wilson Alexander. “You can’t find that everywhere you go. That was really what appealed to me.”

Even though LSU is bringing back four of its five starters from last year’s team, the depth has really taken a hit. Cam Wire, Kardell Thomas, Xavier Hill, and Marcus Dumervil have all left the program. Brian Kelly admitted there’s still a need to supplement the offensive line.

“That’s still an issue that we’re going to have to continue to chase, even into the portal maybe,” Kelly said. “We’re going to have to continue to look for some depth at that position.”

I’m curious to see where Lunsford ends up in the pecking order. Miles Frazier really emerged last season at left guard, Garrett Dellinger could play either guard spot, and while Emery Jones earned Freshman All-American honors at right tackle, his natural position’s kicking inside. Lunsford has never played center but I would expect they begin training him there; still even if he tries to crack the starting lineup at center, he’ll have to overtake both Charles Turner and Marlon Martinez.

It’s a good problem to have frankly. You can’t ever have enough quality offensive linemen, and Kelly and his staff were able to pull in a multi-year starter from the Big 10.