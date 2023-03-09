LSU beats Lamar 9-2

LSU had six runs in the first two innings and produced seven scoreless innings to defeat a dangerous Lamar team 9-2.

Little (2-0) picked up the win in his first start of the season. Little tossed 56 pitches in 4.0 innings pitched and punched out three Lamar batters during his outing. Reliever Parker Edwards earned the save, his first of the year, as he hurled 3.2 scoreless innings, allowing two hits with two strikeouts.

“It was a really complete win,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “It started on the mound, (LSU starting pitcher) Christian Little did a great job, along with Will Hellmers and Garrett Edwards in relief. We knew Lamar would put the ball in play a lot, and I thought we were outstanding on defense. (Third baseman) Ben Nippolt and (shortstop) Jordan Thompson were a big story in this game in how well they defended the left side of the infield.

Lamar starter Quinn Waterhouse (1-1) was charged with his first loss of the season after tossing 1.1 innings and allowing three runs on two hits with four walks.

In the first inning, LSU gets on the board first when White hit a RBI double deep into right field to make the score 1-0. After Waterhouse walked Beloso and Thompson to load the bases, Neal hit a shallow RBI single to just behind second base to bring home White to make the score 2-0 at the end of the first.

In the second inning, LSU scored four runs on two hits. Shortly after Crews hit a RBI single up the middle of the field, White hit a 3-run homer down the right field line to extend LSU’s lead to 6-0.

After nobody scored in the third inning, Lamar would start slowly creeping back into the game. Standout catcher Luke Snell would hit a solo homer to left field to get Lamar’s first run on the board to make the game 6-1. Reliever Threa Morse would then strike out two of the three batters he faced to retire the side.

After Lamar scored another run on an RBI single in the sixth inning, LSU responded with a bang bang. The Tigers got on the board again after right fielder Paxton Kling hit a home run to left center to give LSU a 7-2 lead. It was Kling’s second homer of the season as well as his second straight game with a homer.

LSU would score two more runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to account for the final margin.

LSU will take on Samford this weekend at Alex Box Stadium in what would be the last non-conference series this year before the Tigers begin SEC play next weekend.