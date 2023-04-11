LaDazhia Williams, Alexis Morris Both Drafted into WNBA

Before the WNBA tips off its 27th season (May 19th), the league held its draft Monday evening and a pair of Tigers from YOUR reigning national champions heard their names called.

LaDazhia Williams was selected by the Indiana Fever with the 17th overall pick, and Alexis Morris was taken a few picks (22nd overall) later by the Connecticut Sun.

Williams may have only been a Tiger for one season (well an LSU Tiger at least, she transferred from Mizzou) but she certainly made the most of it. Williams started all 36 games for LSU and was pivotal in LSU’s run to the national championship. Against Utah, a game I’m forever remembering as the LaDazhia Williams Game, she had 24 points and 6 rebounds in LSU’s Sweet 16 victory. She also had 20 points in the national championship game.

Morris’s long, winding road led her from her hometown of Beaumont, Texas, to Baylor—where she first played for Kim Mulkey—to Rutgers, to Texas A&M, to LSU where she reunited with Mulkey, and now off to the WNBA. Angel Reese might have been LSU’s best player, but Morris was definitely the heart and soul of the Tigers. If her midgame jumper was falling, like in the fourth quarter of the national championship, she’s borderline unstoppable. Morris averaged a career-best 15.4 points per game this season.