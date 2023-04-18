Tommy White Named SEC Player of the Week

Another week, another honor for the LSU baseball team this time it’s Tommy White taking home the accolade.

White was named the SEC’s player of the week after going 7-18 (.389) with a homer, four doubles, and 11 RBIs.

The biggest and funniest of his 11 RBIs came in the bottom of the 8th inning of Saturday’s game against Kentucky. Kentucky intentionally walked Dylan Crews to load the bases—in a tie game no less—and White got hit in the butt by a pitch which scored the winning run. Physical comedy is a high art.

This week White and the Tigers have a home game tonight against ULL, and then take their show on the road to Swayze Field to take on the defending champs Ole Miss Rebels. The Rebs are having just an awful season, which ya hate to see, and are currently last place in the SEC at 3-12. LSU’s second half schedule lightens up considerably so now’s the time for the Tigers to feast.