NATIONAL CHAMPIONS: TIGERS BEAT IOWA 102-85

LSU is a women’s basketball school? How about, LSU is a women’s basketball CHAMPION.

LSU claimed their first ever championship in program history as the Tigers beat the Hawkeyes 102-85. The 102 points is the most points scored in a championship game in tournament history.

Angel Reese was named the Most Outstanding Player for the NCAA Tournament. She grabbed her 33rd double-double (15 points, 10 rebounds) of the season, which is now the single-season record in NCAA history.

But no one player can win a national championship and LSU got help from both expected and unexpected places.

Jasmine Carson had the game of her life shooting a perfect 7-7 and 5-5 from three in the first half.

JASMINE CARSON ARE YOU SERIOUS⁉️



BANK SHOT AT THE BUZZER FOR A 21-POINT HALF! pic.twitter.com/H4fDyBOPzH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 2, 2023

To say Carson had struggled in the Tournament would be putting it lightly. Carson came into today averaging about two points a game. Today, when it mattered most? A cool 22 points and spearheaded an LSU bench that scored 30 points.

While the bench production slowed a little in the second half, Alexis Morris came alive in the fourth quarter. The Texas native and senior scored 19 second half points. Morris’s 21 points were second to Carson.

In her final game as an LSU Tiger, LaDazhia Williams also scored 20 points, and after a rough start to the game Flau’jae Johnson settled in with 10. Last-Tear Poa and Kateri Poole were both 2-2 from three.

LSU was uncharacteristically hot from three shooting 11-17 as a team. They were +11 on the glass (37 rebounds to 26) and the ball movement was beautiful: 22 assists on 38 made baskets.

The Tigers largely dominated Iowa. LSU would lead by as many as 21 points and led for 34 minutes.

Kim Mulkey’s delivered a title in just her second year on the job. She inherited a 9-win team and 24 months later is a national champion. Mulkey now has four titles as a coach, good for third all time. Upon being hired she said she saw five Final Four banners hanging in the PMAC, but no national championships. Well come November we won’t have to worry about that anymore thanks to Mulkey, Reese, Morris, and the greatest team this school’s ever fielded.

Celebrate Tiger fans. LSU—yeah, that LSU—are finally champions.