Tigers Take Game One Over Ole Miss, 7-3

The best team in college baseball brought its show on the road and despite a late start, the Tigers (30-7, 10-5) took it to the defending champ Rebels (21-17, 3-13) 7-3.

Paul Skenes did what Paul Skenes does: kick ass, take names, and maybe strike out a dozen or so batters. This week’s edition of the Paul Skenes Show saw him throw a season-high 117 pitches while allowing three runs, four hits, struck out 11 and issued three walks.

Skenes got run support from the jump. Dylan Crews hit a triple in the first inning and was brought home thanks to a hard hit ground ball by Tommy White to short.

Mid 1 | Tommy picks up an RBI to put the Tigers on the board first



LSU - 1

OM - 0

SECN+ pic.twitter.com/vj5cDv5wnQ — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 22, 2023

LSU added its second run in the third when a wild pitch brought home Gavin Dugas, who made his return to the lineup after injuring his shoulder against Kentucky.

To Ole Miss’s credit, they responded and grabbed a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning when Will Furniss—yep Eddy’s son—took Skenes deep with a three-run shot.

The Rebels’ 3-2 lead went as quickly as it came thanks to—stop me when you’ve heard this before—a Tommy Tanks grand slam.

Tommy Tanks knows how to party @tommywhite44 | SECN+ pic.twitter.com/U6xXLXdBxX — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 22, 2023

As a team LSU has hit six grand slams this season, and White is responsible for three of them. He’s also up to 13 homers and 66 RBI.

Freshman lefty Griffin Herring came on in relief of Skenes in the seventh and pitched the final three innings. He was also credited with his second save of the season. Herring allowed zero hits, walked two, and struck out three.

“Anytime you go on the road in this league, you’re going to take punch, and we did, and the response is what I’m proud of,” Jay Johnson said. “Our hitters continue to take great at-bats and set the stage tonight for Tommy’s grand slam.

“It was a really good team win. I thought everybody played their roles in the game really effectively tonight.”

LSU goes for the series victory Saturday, and the game will be televised on ESPN2. Ty Floyd (5-0, 3.92 ERA) gets the Saturday start once again.