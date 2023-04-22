LSU defeats Ole Miss 8-4 to win its fifth straight SEC series

After a career day from pitcher Ty Floyd and a two-home run performance from outfielder Dylan Crews, No.1 LSU wins 8-4 over Ole Miss to pick up its fifth SEC series win.

LSU improved to 31-7 overall and 11-5 in the SEC as the Tigers clinched a series win over the Rebels. Ole Miss dropped to 21-18 overall and 3-14 in conference play.

Floyd (6-0) hurled for 8.1 innings, the longest outing of his career, to limit Ole Miss to three runs on just five hits with one walk and eight strikeouts.

“Ty just was so sharp and that allowed him to extend, just a phenomenal effort,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “He always prepares well, but the last couple weeks we really made some strides and the pitch execution was as good as you could do it today.”

Crews launched two home runs, including the first grand slam of his still ongoing heralded career at LSU. Crews also collected six RBIs, which is a career-high.

“Dylan is a special player, and he never lets the situation get too big,” Johnson said. “He executes his plan, and he’s the best player on the planet. He’s just super committed to what he knows he needs to do. He’s a special talent, but the talent comes out like that because he’s so consistent in how he approaches the game.”

Ole Miss starting pitcher Hunter Elliott (1-1) was charged with the loss in his first outing since opening night, as he allowed five runs on two hits in 1.0 inning with five walks and three strikeouts.

After left fielder Tre’ Morgan drew a one-out walk, Crews put LSU on the scoreboard first when he unloaded a two-run homer into center field to give the Tigers an early 2-0 lead in the first inning.

At the top of the second inning, Crews hit his second home run of the game when blasted his first career grand slam and his 11th homer of the season to give LSU a 6-0 lead.

@__dc4__ | ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/7MmIkFA42o — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) April 22, 2023

In the fifth inning, designated hitter Cade Beloso launched a solo homer to give LSU a 7-0 advantage. It was Beloso’s sixth home run of the year.

However, Ole Miss would narrow the gap to 7-3 when left fielder Kemp Alderman smashed a three-run homer, his 16th dinger of the year.

The Tigers would add one more run in the seventh when catcher Hayden Travinski delivered a two-out, RBI single.

The teams conclude the series at 1:30 p.m. CT Sunday. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.