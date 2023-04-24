Dashawn McBryde Commits to LSU!

It’s been a while since we’ve had a crootin’ boom but that changed over the weekend and it’s especially meaningful to me.

Four-star safety Dashawn McBryde from MY hometown Denham Springs committed to LSU over the weekend. McBryde is a consensus top-200 player nationally and the No. 5 player in Louisiana.

McBryde had offers from Florida and Baylor among other schools.

Last fall McBryde snagged a school-record nine interceptions. He also runs track for Denham and placed third in the long jump back in February.

Though McBryde officially announced on Saturday, the staff knew he was in the class for some time.

“Oh they know I’m committing to LSU,” McBryde told Geaux247. “They’ve known that this is the place where I want to be and call home.”

On top of being so close to home, McBryde credited the impressive turn around LSU experienced under Brian Kelly with his decision.

“What they did last year in Coach Kelly’s first year was awesome,” McBryde said to 247. “It lets you know as a commit that you are entering a situation with a guy who knows how to get to that level and that the team is fully bought in.”

McBryde gives LSU 13 commits in its 2024 class and the Tigers currently have the No. 4 class trailing Ohio State, Georgia, and Michigan.

Say it with me, y’all: it’s a great day to be a Denham Springs Yellow Jacket.