BREAKING: Chase Shores is out for the year due to an UCL tear

LSU pitcher Chase Shores has announced on Twitter that he will be out for the rest of the season due to a UCL tear he injured earlier this month. He received Tommy John surgery last week.

Shores is one of LSU’s most promising pitchers on the staff. In seven appearances, the 6’8 true freshman pitcher had a 1.96 ERA with nine walks and 15 strikeouts. He also started on the mound in four games. His best performance came against then No.10 Tennessee when he came in relief for starter Paul Skenes and pitched two innings and fanned two Tennessee batters in a crucial time in the game.

Shores was a part of LSU’s 2022 recruiting class, which was ranked as the No.1 recruiting class by Perfect Game and Baseball America. Shores was ranked as the No. 1 ranked right-handed pitcher in Texas for the class of 2022 by Perfect Game. Shores was ranked nationally as the No. 23 overall prospect and the No. 5 right-handed pitcher by Perfect Game.

It’s a big blow to a staff that has been struggling with depth issues and injuries to the pitching staff. Grant Taylor, who was in a position to be a member of the starting rotation, also tore his UCL and had to get Tommy John surgery.

Garrett Edwards was arguably the best reliever on LSU’s pitching staff before he went down with an undisclosed arm injury. Although there is no timetable for Edwards’ return, he was seen throwing a football around during LSU’s 7-6 victory on Sunday. However, Jay Johnson says that he is not healthy enough to throw a baseball just yet.

However, LSU’s pitching staff was boosted by the return of two of the best left-handed pitchers on its staff: Nate Ackenhausen and Javen Coleman.

Ackenhausen is 2-0 on the year with a 1.46 ERA and six strikeouts in 12.1 innings pitched. Coleman pitched his first game of the season against UL-Lafayette when he retired the side in order in the first and only inning he pitched, fanning two batters. It was his first appearance on the mound since February 26, 2022.