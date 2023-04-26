Nicholls upsets No.1 LSU 6-5 after an insane display of defense

After stellar defense and clutch hitting, Nicholls defeated No.1 LSU in a 6-5 upset victory.

With the bases loaded with one out and the Tigers threatening to walk it off, Nicholls shortstop Parker Coddou ended the game with an incredible diving catch and then accelerated to second base to get the game-winning unassisted double play.

Nicholls improves to 23-16 overall while LSU drops to 32-8 overall.

LSU reliever Bryce Collins (2-2) was charged with the loss, as he pitched the eighth and ninth innings and allowed two runs – one earned - on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Nicholls reliever Nico Saltaformaggio (3-1) was credited with the win as he worked 3.0 scoreless innings and allowed no hits with no walks and one strikeout.

Cade Evans earned his fifth save of the season by limiting the Tigers to one run in the ninth inning on three hits with one walk and one strikeout.

“You have to tip your hat to Nicholls for their defense,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “They took away several extra-base hits during the game. Their outfield was phenomenal, and obviously that was a great play at second base at the end. They deserved to win the game tonight.”

Going into the bottom of the sixth inning, Nicholls had a 3-0 lead after catcher Jaden Collura’s RBI sacrifice fly in the second and right fielder Xane Washington’s two-RBI single in the fifth. However, the Tigers hit the Colonels with a furious counterattack.

LSU would score four runs on two hits, with designated hitter Cade Beloso’s solo home run to start the four-run rally being the highlight, his eighth of the year. First baseman Jared Jones would get an RBI off of a walk with the bases loaded, Ethan Frey brought home a runner with a fielder’s choice RBI and second baseman Gavin Dugas would record an RBI sacrifice fly to put the Tigers in the lead.

The Colonels would tie the game at 4-4 in the eighth, and Nicholls scored two in the ninth when Gonzales native pinch hitter Brayden Kuriger lined a run-scoring single and Coddou scored on an LSU fielding error when a throw from the outfield was misplayed at home plate.

LSU staged a comeback in the bottom of the ninth as first baseman Jared Jones led off with his 12th homer of the season, narrowing the deficit to 6-5.

Frey and Dugas followed with back-to-back singles, and after Evans struck out left fielder Josh Pearson, centerfielder Dylan Crews walked to load the bases and set the stage for Coddou’s double play.

LSU starting pitcher Thatcher Hurd had his first solid outing, working 4.0 innings and limiting the Colonels to one run on three hits with two walks and five strikeouts. It was a big night on the mound for Hurd as Hurd was a key piece to LSU’s starting rotation, but his struggles on the mound demoted him to the bullpen.

The Tigers will take on Alabama in an SEC weekend series from April 28-30. All games will be streamed on SEC Network+. Game one of the series will be broadcasted nationally on SEC Network on April 28 at 6 p.m.