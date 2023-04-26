Trey’Dez Green Commits to LSU!

LSU’s tight end room is in great hands under Brian Kelly and the future only got brighter Wednesday afternoon.

East Feliciana tight end Trey’Dez Green officially pledged to the Tigers. Green is the No. 57 overall prospect in the class of 2024 and the No. 3 tight end, a rarity for Louisiana.

Green didn’t start playing football until his sophomore year, but he’s just oozing with potential. The young man is currently 6’8” and last fall caught 42 passes for 864 yards and 13 touchdowns. Green’s also dominant on the basketball court, averaging 24 points and 13 rebounds, and hinted that he might also play basketball at LSU.

Tight end has never really been a high priority position for LSU over the years. Aside from Thad Moss’s 2019 season, the LSU tight end was essentially a sixth offensive lineman. Brian Kelly, who has a knack for putting tight ends into the NFL, has changed that practically overnight.

Mason Taylor was awesome as a true freshman and should only get better heading into 2023. On top of Taylor, LSU also signed three tight to its 2023 recruiting class, headlined by a pair of four-stars: Mac Markway out of the St. Louis area, and Ka’Morreun Pimpton, from Fort Worth.

LSU’s been on a bit of a hot streak on the recruiting trail. Denham Springs safety Dashawn McBryde committed over the weekend. Even more importantly, LSU seems to be keeping its top talent in-state. Green and McBryde are No. 2 and 7 in the state, and LSU is the favorites to land the other five players.

LSU now has 14 commits, and their class is ranked 4th overall.