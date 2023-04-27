Hailey Van Lith Transferring to LSU!!!

The reigning national champions just got even more formidable going into 2023-24.

Not only does LSU bring in the No. 1 recruiting class, the Tigers also added the boom of all BOOMS when Hailey Van Lith, the No. 1 player available in the transfer portal, announced she would be coming to play for Kim Mulkey.

Hailey Van Lith appears headed to LSU pic.twitter.com/yNXw6kd10V — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) April 27, 2023

Van Lith was an All-American honorable mention this past season at Louisville. She’s also been first-team All-ACC in each of the past two seasons. Van Lith averaged 19 points on 41 percent shooting and will fill the void left by the departing Alexis Morris.

Coming out of high school, Van Lith was a McDonald’s All-American and the No. 7 player in her class. She was choosing between Louisville and Baylor, which was the in for Mulkey to get Van Lith to Baton Rouge.

With Angel Reese and Flau’Jae Johnson still on the roster, along with the addition of Van Lith and the No. 1 recruiting class, expect to see LSU make a serious run at winning back-to-back national championships.