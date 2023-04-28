BJ Ojulari Drafted by Arizona Cardinals

NFLSU has its latest export.

With the 41st pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals selected LSU defensive end/outside linebacker BJ Ojulari. The former No. 18 for LSU is the first Tiger taken in this year’s draft.

With the 41st pick, the Cardinals select BJ Ojulari‼️ #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/UjYQ8nkIjR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 28, 2023

Last season Ojulari was a first-team All-SEC selection after posting 58 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks.

Ojulari came to LSU as a four-star, top-100 overall player in the 2020 recruiting class and was by far the biggest hit from that group. Ojulari had three sacks against South Carolina which was the single-game freshman record until Harold Perkins went nuclear against Arkansas. Ojulari built upon his success as a freshman with a team-leading seven sacks in 2021 and was second in the team in tackles for loss with 11.5.

It wasn’t until this past season that Ojulari finally experienced some much deserved team success. Playing the JACK position under Matt House, Ojulari helped LSU win 10 games and win the SEC West for the first time since 2019. Ojulari is one of the best players both on and off the field LSU’s had in quite some time and he was instrumental in helping Brian Kelly establish the new culture. May he have a long and productive NFL career.