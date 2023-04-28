Alabama’s late rally is not enough as LSU defeats Alabama 8-6

The pitching triple threat of Paul Skenes, Griffin Herring and Bryce Collins pushed No.1 LSU to an 8-6 victory despite Alabama’s late rally in the ninth inning.

Skenes, Herring and Collins combined for 15 strikeouts. Their performance made the difference tonight on whether or not LSU won tonight against a very tough opponent. LSU improves to 33-8 overall and 13-5 in SEC play while Alabama drops to 30-13 overall and 9-10 in SEC play.

Skenes (8-1) picked up his eighth win of the year. Skenes allowed five hits with one earned run, no walks and nine strikeouts.

Herring relieved Skenes in the seventh inning. Herring allowed six hits with five earned runs, two walks and five strikeouts. He had to be taken out in the ninth inning due to him getting picked apart by a very dangerous and experienced Crimson Tide batting lineup.

Collins came in to relieve Herring and closed the game to pick up his first save of the year. He allowed one hit and had his only strikeout on the final out of the game

LSU drew first blood in the second inning when third baseman Tommy White launched a solo home run to give the Tigers an early 1-0 lead over the Crimson Tide. It was his 14th homer of the year.

In the next inning, LSU would pounce again when outfielder Dylan Crews blasted a three-run home run to extend LSU’s lead to 4-0.

Alabama would show some life in the fourth inning when outfielder Andrew Pinckney smacked a solo home run over the centerfield wall to cut into the deficit to make the score 4-1.

After designated hitter Cade Beloso forced a walk and advanced to third base when shortstop Jordan Thompson lined a double to left center field. However, Alabama reliever Kade Woods was able to retire the next two LSU batters. Woods would load the bases when he walked catcher Alex Milazzo, forcing Alabama to replace him with reliever Aidan Moza.

Alabama thought that putting in Moza would get out of the inning nice and easy. Unfortunately for the Crimson Tide, chaos would ensue.

Moza unintentionally beaned second baseman Gavin Dugas, which led to Beloso touching home plate to make the score 5-1. Moza then walked left fielder Tre Morgan and Crews back-to-back to give two more runs to make the score 7-1 at the end of the sixth inning.

Catcher Alex Milazzo would add one more to LSU’s run total when he delivered on an RBI sacrifice bunt that sent Thompson home to give the Tigers an 8-1 lead at the bottom of the seventh.

However, the Crimson Tide would not splash out without a fight. In the final two innings, Alabama staged a ferocious comeback.

Alabama catcher Dominic Tamez lined an RBI single to left field to cut into LSU’s lead in the eighth inning for the only run of the inning for both teams.

With two runners on the bases with two outs in the ninth inning, Tommy Seidl sent the ball to right field for an RBI double. Following Seidl’s at-bat, Pinckney would send a two-RBI single to centerfield to finish his night at the plate going 5-for-5. First baseman Drew Williamson and Tamez would hit back-to-back singles, with Tamez recording another RBI single.

However, reliever Bryce Collins would strike out third baseman Colby Shelton on a curveball to end Alabama’s late rally and the game at hand to earn his first save of the season.

LSU will face off against Alabama at 6:30 p.m. CT at Alex Box Stadium. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.