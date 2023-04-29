 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 NFL Draft: Anthony Bradford Selected 108th Overall by Seattle Seahawks

Bradford reunites with Damien Lewis in the Pacific Northwest

By Zach Junda
/ new
LSU v Arkansas Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Anthony Bradford is a Seattle Seahawk.

Seattle selected the former LSU offensive lineman in the fourth round of this year’s draft, 108th overall.

Bradford came to LSU as a four-star prospect out of Michigan. He did a little bit of everything for LSU in his career with 10 starts at right guard, at left tackle, and two right tackle. Bradford appeared in 29 games over his four years and was on 2019 the national championship team. He’ll also get to reunite with his 2019 LSU teammate Damien Lewis, who is entering the final year of his contract with Seattle.

Bradford is the second Tiger selected in this year’s draft. BJ Ojulari was selected yesterday in the second round—41st overall—by the Arizona Cardinals.

Loading comments...