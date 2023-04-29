2023 NFL Draft: Jay Ward Selected 134th Overall by Minnesota Vikings

Jay Ward is the latest DBU export as the former Tiger was selected in the fourth round, 134th overall, by the Minnesota Vikings.

Ward is the third Tiger selected in this year’s draft. BJ Ojulari was selected 41st overall by Arizona, and Anthony Bradford was taken earlier in the fourth round by the Seattle Seahawks (108th overall).

Ward played all over the secondary in his four years in Baton Rouge. Ward played safety, corner, and nickel and in total appeared in 46 games with 23 starts. In his career Ward recorded 164 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and snagged six interceptions.

Minnesota is becoming a bit of an LSU pipeline as of late. The Vikings of course employ Justin Jefferson, but last year they also drafted Ed Ingram who started as a rookie. Not only that, but Ward will get to reunite with former LSU defensive coordinator Daronte Jones who is the Vikings defensive backs coach.