2023 NFL Draft: Jaquelin Roy Selected 141st by Minnesota Vikings

Minutes after the Minnesota Vikings took Jay Ward with the 134th pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, they picked a second Tiger this time Jaquelin Roy in round five (141st overall).

Roy is the fourth Tiger taken in this year’s draft, and the third selected today. BJ Ojulari was selected by the Arizona Cardinals Friday night, and Anthony Bradford was picked by the Seattle Seahawks.

Roy prepped literally on LSU’s campus at University High before signing with the Tigers. Roy was the No. 2 prospect in Louisiana and No. 55 in the nation. He saved his best season for last as Roy had a career-best 49 tackles and 3.5 for loss.

Minnesota loves them some LSU Tigers. They drafted Roy and Ward today who will join Justin Jefferson and Ed Ingram.