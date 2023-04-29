2023 NFL Draft: Kayshon Boutte Selected 187th Overall by New England Patriots

The wait is over: Kayshon Boutte has been drafted into the NFL.

Boutte was taken in the sixth round, 187th overall, by the New England Patriots. Boutte went about 180 picks lower than we might have thought this time a year ago, but he’s off to the NFL regardless.

Boutte came to LSU as a five-star prospect out of Westgate and had a strong close to his freshman season. After Terrace Marshall opted out toward the end of the 2020 season, Boutte burst onto the scene with 27 catches for 527 yards and four scores over the Tigers’ final three games. He ended 2020 on a high catching 14 passes for an SEC single game record 308 yards against Ole Miss.

Boutte started the 2021 season picking up right where he left off. Through six games, Boutte had 38 catches for 509 yards and scored 9 touchdowns, making him a contender for the Biletnikoff Award. A broken ankle in LSU’s 42-21 loss to Kentucky ended his season.

Boutte had, to put it best, an up and down final season in Baton Rouge. Boutte’s offseason was mired in will he/won’t he transfer to Alabama drama and rehab from his ankle including a second surgery to said ankle.

On the field was even more up and down. Boutte had awful body language early on in the season and he had an even worse day at the NFL combine.

But what’s done is done, now Boutte is off to the NFL. He’s going to a model franchise and will be coached by Bill Belichick. If there’s any organization that can help him recapture his pre-injury form, it’s New England.

Boutte is the fifth Tiger to be selected in this year’s draft joining BJ Ojulari (Arizona), Anthony Bradford (Seattle), Jay Ward (Minnesota), and Jaquelin Roy (Minnesota).