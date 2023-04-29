2023 NFL Draft: Jarrick Bernard-Converse Selected 204th Overall by New York Jets

Another Tiger heard his name called on Day 3 of the NFL Draft, this time it was cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse.

Bernard-Converse was selected in the sixth round, 204th overall by the New York Jets.

Bernard-Converse spent his final year of eligibility in Baton Rouge after transferring in from Oklahoma State. Bernard-Converse was a multi-year starter in Stillwater, starting 47 consecutive games for the Cowboys.

A Louisiana native, Bernard-Converse was LSU’s best cover corner in 2022, deflecting five passes and intercepting two including a crucial redzone pick off of Bryce Young in LSU’s 32-31 win against Alabama.

Bernard-Converse is the sixth Tiger to be selected in this year’s draft, and the fifth today. BJ Ojulari was taken by Arizona, Anthony Bradford was picked by Seattle, Jay Ward and Jaquelin Roy were both picked by Minnesota, and Kayshon Boutte was picked by New England.