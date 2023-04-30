LSU wins 13-11 over Alabama to record its second straight SEC sweep

After another back-and-forth game between the two teams, No.1 LSU comes out on top 13-11 over Alabama to sweep its second straight SEC series.

LSU improves to 35-8 overall and 15-5 in conference play. LSU is now two games ahead of No.7 Arkansas in the SEC West standings. Alabama’s overall record drops to 30-15 overall with a 9-12 conference record.

LSU’s clutch hitting made the difference today as the Tigers went 4-for-7 with runners in scoring position and 6-for-13 with two outs. The Tigers also hit four home runs in the game against a very solid Alabama pitching staff.

Riley Cooper (3-2) picked up his third win of the year. Cooper relieved Bryce Collins in the seventh inning and pitched the final 2.1 innings. Cooper finished with two hits allowed with two runs (all earned) and three strikeouts in 2.1 innings pitched.

LSU started Christian Little on the mound for today’s game. Little pitched 3.1 innings and finished with two hits, three runs (all earned), five walks and five strikeouts before being relieved by Nate Ackenhausen in the fourth inning.

Alabama reliever Hunter Hoopes (1-1) was charged with the loss. Hoopes pitched 2.2 innings and finished with two runs (all earned) on three hits, three walks and two strikeouts.

With the bases loaded with two outs, Alabama struck first when LSU left fielder Tre Morgan failed to catch a pop fly in the outfield, leading to Alabama shortstop Jim Jarvis scoring home from third base in the first inning.

LSU would soon take a 2-1 lead over the Crimson Tide in the next inning when first baseman Jared Jones homered after Thompson hit a single. Jones’ home run was his 14th of the season.

In the third inning, LSU would tack on another run on the scoreboard when Crews sent a solo home run to right field to give LSU a 3-1 lead.

However, in the fourth inning, Alabama would score three runs to take a 4-3 lead at the end of the 4th inning. Both Jarvis and Ed Johnson hit RBI doubles while right fielder Andrew Pinckney sent a sac fly to centerfield, sending Jarvis home from third base.

At the top of the fifth inning, Alabama would again score three runs to extend its lead to 7-3 with the highlight being first baseman Drew Williamson launching a two-run home run for his 11th dinger of the year.

Just like last night, Alabama was ahead of LSU in the fifth by at least three runs. However, just like last night, LSU roared back to take the lead.

In the same inning, LSU scored a ridiculous six runs to take a 9-7 lead over Alabama. Crews and third baseman Tommy White hit back-to-back RBI singles. After White’s RBI single loaded the bases, designated hitter Cade Beloso and shortstop Jordan Thompson both forced walks to tie the game at 7-7. Jones’ RBI sacrifice fly would break the tie to give LSU the lead and Milazzo provided the final run of LSU’s rally with an RBI single.

However, Alabama would tie the game at 9-9 when designated hitter Dominic Tamez would send a sacrifice fly to centerfield to send left fielder Tommy Seidl home from third base in the sixth while Jarvis lined an RBI double to left center in the seventh inning.

In that same inning, Milazzo would come in the clutch once again when he lined an RBI single to bring home pinch runner Paxton Kling to break the tie. After the bases get loaded when second baseman Gavin Dugas got hit by a pitch and Morgan got a free pass to first base, Crews would force a bases-loaded walk, bringing home Milazzo to give LSU a 9-7 lead.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, LSU would score its final two runs when Thompson and Kling would both blast solo home runs to give the Tigers a 13-9 lead going into the ninth and final inning of play.

In the final inning of the game, Seidl would launch a two-run homer off of Cooper to cut into LSU’s lead. However, Cooper was not deterred and he forced Williamson to fly out to left field, effectively ending the game.

The Tigers will travel to Hammond, Louisiana to take on Southeastern Louisiana on May 2 at 6:30 p.m. CT.