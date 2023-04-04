Haleigh Bryant Named Central Region Gymnast of the Year

Like there was ever any doubt.

After an unbelievable season that’s not even over yet, Haleigh Bryant has earned WCGA Central Region Gymnast of the Year for the second time in her career. The junior won the award in 2021, her freshman season. On the floor, she’s one of the most consistent gymnasts in the country whose season low is 9.775 on floor from the second meet of the year. She’s the top ranked vaulter in the nation, tied for 6th on floor and 4th in the all-around. She competed in the all-around at all of LSU’s meets and has won at least a share of the title in 10 of them, tied for third-most in a season in program history with Sandra Smith in 1980. She’s scored five 10s on the season, including three in the regular season finale against West Virginia in which she tied the school record all-around score with a 39.875 and broke the program record for 10s in a career with her 10th. She’s finally earned the recognition she’s deserved for how good she is on bars, beam and floor alongside vault all while facing the adversity that’s come with this season.

Following the Kentucky meet in which senior leader and superstar Kiya Johnson tore her Achilles, Haleigh made a promise. “I love LSU. I love this program. And I am going to give everything I have to make sure this team gets what they deserve!!” Every single routine, every single split, every handstand, every landing, every ounce of sweat she’s put in this season has been toward fulfilling that promise. That’s the Haleigh Bryant that doesn’t make it on the broadcast, the one that has shaped this team into being great, the one who is there when people need her, the one who is one of the best representatives of the spirit of LSU that makes anybody associated with it feel proud when they see her shine.