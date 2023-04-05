LSU defeats Nicholls 12-2 for its 10th run-rule victory of the season

The Tigers were able to run rule the Colonels after third baseman Tommy White tanked two home runs and plated five RBIs.

The Tigers improved their record to 25-4 overall. This is LSU’s best start through the 1st 30 games since 2015, a team that went on to win the SEC tournament and advanced to the College World Series.

Nicholls record drops to 17-14 overall on the year.

Gavin Guidry (1-0) picked up the first win of his collegiate career, striking out three out of the four batters he faced.

“I knew we would need to play well to win this game, because Nicholls has strong program and is in first place in their conference,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “We needed some guys to step up on the mound, and I couldn’t be more excited about what the pitchers did tonight.”

LSU starter Christian Little, along with Guidry and relievers Will Hellmers, Thatcher Hurd, Bryce Collins and Micah Bucknam combined to limit the Colonels to only two runs on four hits with 13 strikeouts.

“Gavin Guidry was the story of the game,” Johnson said. “He came into the game against one of their best hitters, got a big-time strikeout to end the inning and then followed with a clean inning. That was outstanding; Gavin has a unique pitch mix that we can really use on our staff.”

Nicholls reliever Cole Poirrier (0-1) was charged with the loss as he came in relief in the third inning on the mound and finished with two runs on no hits with two walks and no strikeouts.

After falling behind 1-0 early into the game, the Tigers would get the adrenaline shot they needed in the bottom of the third inning. LSU scored five runs in an outburst that was highlighted by White’s three-run dinger.

LSU added two runs in the fourth inning as catcher Alex Milazzo delivered an RBI single and Dugas produced a run-scoring double.

No.1 LSU will take on No.6 South Carolina for a three-game series from April 6-8 at Founders Park in Columbia, South Carolina.