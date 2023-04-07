South Carolina pummels LSU 13-5 to take game one of the series

Petry went 2-for-3 at the plate, recording a two-run home run, a grand slam and a sac fly. Petry was responsible for eight of South Carolina’s 13 runs.

Going into the top of the fourth inning, South Carolina led 3-1 before the game had to be stopped due to a weather delay.

When the game resumed, the Gamecocks came out ready to bash. South Carolina scored five runs in the fifth inning from Petry’s grand slam and Dylan Brewer’s solo home run to take an 8-1 lead.

South Carolina right-hander James Hicks (6-0) – who relieved starter Will Sanders when the game resumed – earned the win. Hicks tossed four innings and limited LSU to just two runs on two hits with one walk and one strikeout.

“Hicks did a good job,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “He didn’t miss over the plate very much, and he kept the ball down well. We just didn’t seem to see him very well tonight.”

LSU starting pitcher Paul Skenes (5-1) was charged with the loss after he pitched the first three innings, but did not return after the hour-long delay. Skenes allowed three runs – two earned – on two hits with no walks and eight strikeouts. It was also the first time Skenes did not reach the 10-strikeout threshold this season.

“Give credit to South Carolina, they got two good swings against Paul, and they hit homers,” Johnson said. “But, he did strike out eight in three innings, and the max you can strike out in three innings is nine. He’s been great, and I don’t think they would have scored again if he had stayed in the game.”

LSU shortstop Jordan Thompson was 2-for-4 at the plate, recording an RBI single in the second inning and a two-run homer in the seventh, his third of the year.

Designated hitter Cade Beloso also hammered a two-run homer in the eighth inning, his fourth homer of the year.

Petry’s two-run homer in the first inning was the first dinger allowed by Skenes this season. A solo homer by shortstop Braylen Wimmer in the third inning gave the Gamecocks a 3-1 advantage before the game was delayed.

South Carolina improves its overall record to 28-3 and 9-1 in conference play. LSU drops its overall record to 24-5 and 6-4 in conference play.

The teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader today, which begins at 11 a.m. CT that will complete the three-game series. Both games will be nine-inning games, and there will be a one-hour break between the games.