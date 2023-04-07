Eye of the Tiger: LSU stuns South Carolina in a 8-7 comeback victory

No.1 LSU overcomes a 4-run deficit in the eighth inning to stun No.6 South Carolina, 8-7.

Trailing 7-3 in the eighth inning, second baseman Gavin Dugas blasted a grand slam home run to tie the game. Designated hitter Cade Beloso would later hit the game-winning RBI single in the ninth inning, resulting in South Carolina’s first loss on their home field since May 20, 2022, when the Gamecocks lost 8-0 to Florida.

Gavin Guidry picked up his second win of the season, finishing with one hit, one walk and three strikeouts in 1.2 innings pitched.

“What our guys do best is stick together,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson, “so I’m really not surprised this happened. It’s a testament to them, both in their ability and their heart. That’s why we’re ranked No. 1. What you just saw in that game, along with talent, is why we’re the No. 1 team in the nation.”

After a scoreless first inning, South Carolina bolted to a 4-0 lead in the second inning against LSU starter Ty Floyd, but the Tigers managed to narrow the gap to 4-3 in the fourth on third baseman Tommy White’s solo homer and shortstop Jordan Thompson’s two-run dinger.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Gamecocks posted three runs on the scoreboard, with third baseman Talmadge LeCroy’s RBI single being the highlight.

Trailing 7-3 in the eighth, the Tigers showed again why you should never count them out as they managed to get four runs off of South Carolina reliever Cade Austin. Beloso drew a walk to start the inning, and after Austin struck out first baseman Jared Jones, he walked Thompson, moving Beloso to second base.

Austin then struck out catcher Brady Neal, but pinch hitter Brayden Jobert loaded the bases after he blasted a single to right field. Dugas followed with the grand slam on the very first pitch thrown from Austin, marking his 10th home run of the season.

In the ninth, with reliever Eli Jones on the mound for South Carolina, LSU center fielder Dylan Crews led off with a walk, and he moved to second after a fielder’s choice. After that at-bat, Beloso’s single up the middle brought home Crews to give the Tigers an 8-7 lead.

South Carolina managed to get runners on first and second with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but Guidry struck out pinch hitter Caleb Denny to seal the game.

Jones (4-1) was charged with the loss as he allowed one run on one hit with one walk and no strikeouts.

LSU improves to 26-5 overall and 7-4 in conference play. South Carolina drops to 28-4 overall and 9-2 in conference play.

Game three will take place tomorrow at 11 a.m. CT at Founders Park in Columbia, South Carolina and will be streamed on ESPN+.