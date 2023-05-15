2024 Four Star ATH Ju’Juan Johnson Commits to LSU

LSU lands another big-time in-state commitment as 2024 four-star ATH Ju’Juan Johnson announced on The Jordy Culotta he will be committing to LSU.

Johnson ranks as the No. 220 player nationally, per On3, and he’s the No. 7 player in Louisiana. Johnson is the fourth top commitment from the state of Louisiana in the 2024 class. Johnson is the fifth highest-rated recruit to join LSU’s class, which was ranked fifth nationally by 247Sports and 11th by On3 before Johnson’s commitment.

Although Johnson had several summer official visits lined up, he canceled all his summer official visits last week ahead of his commitment.

Although he will play on the defensive side of the ball when he starts his collegiate career, the 5-foot-11, 175-pound Johnson has made his name known as the quarterback for Lafayette Christian Academy.

Johnson helped lead his squad to the state championship game as a junior, accounting for 4,010 yards and 43 touchdowns on 220-of-369 passing while rushing for 1,284 yards and 17 touchdowns on 206 carries. In the 2022 LHSAA Select Division II state championship game against crosstown rivals St.Thomas More, Johnson amassed 585 total yards and five touchdowns in a 52-49 loss.

He had a great showing in the defensive backfield at an LSU camp last June and subsequently earned an offer. He will most likely start his career in the slot before eventually moving into the safety position.

Johnson was originally committed to Colorado due to the hiring of NFL hall-of-famer and former Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. However, less than three months later, Johnson announced his decision to decommit from Colorado on April 23.