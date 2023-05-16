Logan Diggs Transferring to LSU

The 2023 LSU running back room just got deeper.

Former Notre Dame running back Logan Diggs announced today he would be transferring to LSU. Diggs was choosing between the Tigers, Ole Miss, and South Carolina.

Diggs ran for 821 yards and four touchdowns last season on a team-leading 165 carries. For his career he has 1,052 yards and has caught 16 passes.

Diggs played for Brian Kelly as a freshman in 2021. Kelly and Notre Dame beat LSU for Diggs’ services coming out of Archbishop Rummel. LSU started recruiting Diggs late in the process, roughly a week or so before the 2021 Early Signing Day, and by that point he was fully committed to the Irish.

But now Diggs gets to come back home and play for the coach who originally recruited him. Diggs walks into a crowded running back room, but I’d expect he’s the lead ball carrier in 2023.

Along with Diggs, LSU has four veteran backs in John Emery, Josh Williams, Noah Cain, Armoni Goodwin. The Tigers will also welcome in true freshmen Kaleb Jackson and Trey Holly.