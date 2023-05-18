LSU adds former Marshall safety Andre Sam through the transfer portal

Former Marshall safety Andre Sam announced on Twitter that he will transfer to LSU.

The Iowa, La. native was a standout playmaker for Marshall at the safety position, Sam recorded 53 tackles, 5.5 TFL’s and one interception while earning All-Sun Belt honors at the end of the season in his only season for the Thundering Herd. His best game last season came against then-No.8 Notre Dame, where Sam tallied a career-high 10 tackles with a tackle for loss and pass breakup.

Everything I Lost coming back Double pic.twitter.com/7souShkAax — André Sam (@_Legendary21) February 9, 2023

Before Sam transferred to Marshall, he lettered at McNeese State under then-head coaches Lance Guidry and Frank Wilson, who is now the LSU running backs coach. Sam was a two-time All-Southland Conference performer for the Cowboys.

Sam followed Guidry to Marshall when Guidry was the defensive coordinator. After last season, Sam followed Guidry to Tulane where he was going to play his final season of eligibility. However, when Guidry abruptly left Tulane for Miami to fill the same position, Sam announced he was entering the transfer portal once again.

Even though Sam isn’t expected to start, he will be a key piece in the safety position because that position does not have depth compared to other positions on LSU’s roster. Although LSU will return established starters, senior Greg Brooks and junior Major Burns, having Sam as a backup only bolsters that position group.

Although redshirt sophomore Sage Ryan can play at the deep safety position, he typically plays closer to the line of scrimmage as a nickel. Redshirt freshman Jordan Allen does have potential, but he doesn’t have much experience playing after taking a redshirt year last season.

Safties Ryan Yaites, Kylin Jackson and versatile defensive back Javien Toviano are all talented and have huge upsides. However, the downside about all three of them is that they are all true freshmen and haven’t played a single down yet.