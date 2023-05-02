Dylan Crews Named SEC Player of the Week

Stop me when you’ve heard this before: Dylan Crews is your SEC Player of the Week.

For the third time this season, No. 3 in center was recognized by the conference as the league’s player of the week.

Crews hit .429 last week (6-14) including going 6-11 in the Alabama series. In LSU’s sweep over the Tide, Crews homered twice, drove in eight, and scored five runs. For the season Crews is hitting .429 with 12 doubles, a triple, 13 homers, 52 RBI and 71 runs scored.

Crews is the best player on the best team in the country. LSU’s been the No. 1 team in all of the polls since the season began. At 35-8 and 15-5 in the SEC, the Tigers are just a half game behind Vanderbilt for first place.

This week Crews and his Tiger teammates are taking their show on the road. Tonight LSU is playing Southeastern in Hammond, and this weekend they’ll head to The Plains to take on Auburn. Tonight’s game can be streamed on ESPN+.