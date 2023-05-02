It’s Official: LSU hires Jimmy Lindsey as its D-Line coach

LSU announces that it has hired former South Carolina defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey for the same role.

According to Wilson Alexander of the Advocate, Lindsey signed a two-year deal that averages around $750,000 dollars a year, which is $175,000 more than his annual salary at South Carolina. LSU also covered his $300,00 dollar buyout at South Carolina.

“Jimmy has a proven track record of developing defensive linemen and I know our players are going to benefit from his expertise,” LSU head coach Brian Kelly said in a statement. “He will do a great job of not only coaching our players on the field, but also helping them develop off the field as we continue our commitment to graduating champions.”

The Path to the Boot



Welcome @CoachLindsey to Baton Rouge as the new defensive line coach for the Tigers!



https://t.co/a4VxGLVPLA pic.twitter.com/aADEg4hT9z — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) May 1, 2023

Lindsey has spent the last three seasons with the Gamecocks as their defensive line coach. Before his stop at South Carolina, he previously was the defensive line coach at Western Kentucky from 2017-19.

He also coached at Furman University, Tennessee-Martin and Georgia Southern before earning the defensive line coach job with Western Kentucky. Even though he hasn’t had any Power Five stops before South Carolina, he has coached in the South for most of his career and has a lot of experience which is something LSU head coach Brian Kelly wants in an assistant coach. Lindsey also coached with Matt House at Gardner-Webb

“I think one of the criteria is recognizing who they’ve recruited in the past and then their understanding of recruiting to LSU and the SEC,” Kelly said. “You’re talking to a number of different people that know them or have knowledge of that person. My conversations with that person in terms of the kind of character that is necessary for them to succeed here at LSU.”